Captivision Inc (CAPT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAPT is -0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CAPT is 22.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAPT on November 21, 2023 was 292.22K shares.

CAPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT) has surged by 21.64 when compared to previous closing price of 1.34, but the company has seen a -77.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CAPT’s Market Performance

CAPT’s stock has fallen by -77.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -72.14% and a quarterly drop of -84.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 71.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 40.43% for Captivision Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -70.77% for CAPT’s stock, with a -82.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAPT Trading at -75.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 71.74%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPT rose by +13.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Captivision Inc saw -84.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPT

Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.31 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Captivision Inc (CAPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.