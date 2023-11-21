Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CEI stock has gone down by -4.13%, with a monthly decline of -18.28% and a quarterly plunge of -34.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.58% for Camber Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.41% for CEI’s stock, with a -68.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CEI is also noteworthy at -1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CEI is $39062500.00, which is $0.71 above than the current price. The public float for CEI is 103.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume of CEI on November 21, 2023 was 5.94M shares.

CEI) stock’s latest price update

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.38 in relation to its previous close of 0.30. However, the company has experienced a -4.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-10-04 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CEI Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3239. In addition, Camber Energy Inc saw -85.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.79 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc stands at -18039.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.