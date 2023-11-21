Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is above average at 30.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is $979.37, which is -$0.55 below the current market price. The public float for AVGO is 403.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVGO on November 21, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.59 in comparison to its previous close of 995.71, however, the company has experienced a 0.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-21 that Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:AVGO) and VMWare have received a list of conditions from Chinese regulators pertaining to its $61 billion merger, marking the last hurdle for the megadeal. The Chinese state market regulator has outlined specific conditions that must be met for approval, with a focus on how the companies conduct business in the Chinese market.

AVGO’s Market Performance

AVGO’s stock has risen by 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.65% and a quarterly rise of 11.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Broadcom Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.44% for AVGO’s stock, with a 26.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $900 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVGO Trading at 12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $908.52. In addition, Broadcom Inc saw 75.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from You Harry L., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $858.96 back on Sep 15. After this action, You Harry L. now owns 3,510 shares of Broadcom Inc, valued at $858,958 using the latest closing price.

HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, the Director of Broadcom Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $855.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W is holding 9,123 shares at $1,283,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc stands at +34.62. The total capital return value is set at 22.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 64.76, with 19.48 for asset returns.

Based on Broadcom Inc (AVGO), the company’s capital structure generated 176.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.77. Total debt to assets is 54.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.