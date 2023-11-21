Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BSX is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BSX is $60.33, which is $5.87 above the current price. The public float for BSX is 1.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSX on November 21, 2023 was 8.56M shares.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.22 in comparison to its previous close of 54.34, however, the company has experienced a 1.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Investors with an interest in Medical – Products stocks have likely encountered both Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) and Boston Scientific (BSX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

BSX’s Market Performance

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has seen a 1.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.81% gain in the past month and a 8.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for BSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.83% for BSX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $59 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BSX Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.17. In addition, Boston Scientific Corp. saw 17.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Carruthers Wendy, who sale 11,671 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Nov 15. After this action, Carruthers Wendy now owns 46,532 shares of Boston Scientific Corp., valued at $632,269 using the latest closing price.

Mahoney Michael F, the Chairman, President & CEO of Boston Scientific Corp., sale 113,356 shares at $52.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Mahoney Michael F is holding 1,498,922 shares at $5,951,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corp. stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.