BM Technologies Inc (BMTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BMTX is -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BMTX is $6.75, which is $3.63 above the current price. The public float for BMTX is 8.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMTX on November 21, 2023 was 35.23K shares.

BMTX) stock’s latest price update

BM Technologies Inc (AMEX: BMTX)’s stock price has soared by 32.20 in relation to previous closing price of 2.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Brian Prenoveau – IR Luvleen Sidhu – CEO Jim Dullinger – CFO Conference Call Participants Greg Pendy – Chardan Mike Grondahl – Northland Securities Bill Dezellem – Tieton Capital Management Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the BM Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Please note that this event is being recorded.

BMTX’s Market Performance

BM Technologies Inc (BMTX) has experienced a 27.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.23% rise in the past month, and a 14.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.13% for BMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.08% for BMTX’s stock, with a 10.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on November 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BMTX Trading at 37.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.58%, as shares surge +16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMTX rose by +27.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, BM Technologies Inc saw -40.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.73 for the present operating margin

+16.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for BM Technologies Inc stands at -0.93. The total capital return value is set at -20.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -40.79, with -26.71 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BM Technologies Inc (BMTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.