BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.50 in relation to its previous close of 3.67. However, the company has experienced a -3.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that BlackBerry (BB) enters into an agreement with the government of Malaysia to improve the country’s cybersecurity amid rising cyberattacks.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BB is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BlackBerry Ltd (BB) is $5.86, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for BB is 573.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On November 21, 2023, BB’s average trading volume was 6.35M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB stock saw an increase of -3.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.91% and a quarterly increase of -21.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for BlackBerry Ltd (BB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for BB stock, with a simple moving average of -19.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BB Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, BlackBerry Ltd saw 10.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from CHEN JOHN S, who sale 554,211 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Nov 03. After this action, CHEN JOHN S now owns 6,893,527 shares of BlackBerry Ltd, valued at $2,022,870 using the latest closing price.

Kurtz Philip S., the CLO & Corp. Secretary of BlackBerry Ltd, sale 15,798 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Kurtz Philip S. is holding 16,265 shares at $72,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Ltd stands at -111.89. The total capital return value is set at -13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.99. Equity return is now at value -51.13, with -27.64 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Ltd (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 26.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.