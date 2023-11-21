Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 2.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-06-06 that Here’s what you need to know about trading penny stocks on June 6th, 2022 The post What to Know About Buying Penny Stocks on June 6th appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTOG is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BTOG is 2.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On November 21, 2023, BTOG’s average trading volume was 41.83K shares.

BTOG’s Market Performance

BTOG stock saw an increase of 12.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 95.24% and a quarterly increase of 63.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.41% for Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.78% for BTOG’s stock, with a -25.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTOG Trading at 76.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.59%, as shares surge +79.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTOG rose by +12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, Bit Origin Ltd saw -45.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-172.83 for the present operating margin

-72.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Origin Ltd stands at -450.66. The total capital return value is set at -46.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -124.29.

Based on Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG), the company’s capital structure generated 20.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.83. Total debt to assets is 15.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.