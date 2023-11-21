BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC) has increased by 17.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-21 that BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ: BGLC ) stock is taking off on Friday after the company uplisted its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market. That saw the company’s shares start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market yesterday.

Is It Worth Investing in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BGLC is 8.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BGLC was 1.18M shares.

BGLC’s Market Performance

The stock of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) has seen a 17.42% increase in the past week, with a -7.76% drop in the past month, and a -71.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.63% for BGLC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for BGLC’s stock, with a -92.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BGLC Trading at -38.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGLC rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3827. In addition, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp saw -96.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BGLC

Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -6.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.