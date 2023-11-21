Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has plunged by -1.02 when compared to previous closing price of 29.36, but the company has seen a -2.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Bath & Body Works (BBWI) reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein adjusted earnings increased by 20% year-over-year, backed by solid margin improvement and benefits of cost optimization efforts.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) by analysts is $41.28, which is $12.22 above the current market price. The public float for BBWI is 225.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BBWI was 3.53M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI’s stock has seen a -2.25% decrease for the week, with a -6.56% drop in the past month and a -16.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for Bath & Body Works Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.93% for BBWI’s stock, with a -19.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $42 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.22. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw -31.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc, valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.