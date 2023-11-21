Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.16 compared to its previous closing price of 20.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Shares of U.S.-traded companies based in Argentina are rising today following the country’s recent election news. Yesterday, the South American nation surprised the world when it elected far-right libertarian economist Javier Milei as its next president.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) is above average at 3.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) is $40.53, which is $16.21 above the current market price. The public float for BMA is 62.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BMA on November 21, 2023 was 244.76K shares.

BMA’s Market Performance

BMA’s stock has seen a 25.49% increase for the week, with a 30.40% rise in the past month and a 7.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for Banco Macro S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.75% for BMA’s stock, with a 22.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BMA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BMA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BMA Trading at 21.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +30.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMA rose by +25.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.62. In addition, Banco Macro S.A. ADR saw 62.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Macro S.A. ADR stands at +5.54. The total capital return value is set at 66.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 15.41, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA), the company’s capital structure generated 15.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.64. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.