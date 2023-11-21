Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.71 in relation to its previous close of 54.99. However, the company has experienced a 13.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-11-20 that Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley initiates coverage of Arm with an Overweight recommendation.

Is It Worth Investing in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) is $62.60, which is $3.92 above the current market price. The public float for ARM is 1.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARM on November 21, 2023 was 11.03M shares.

ARM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for ARM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.66% for ARM’s stock, with a 10.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARM Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM rose by +13.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.51. In addition, Arm Holdings plc. ADR saw -7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.31 for the present operating margin

+92.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stands at +19.56. The total capital return value is set at 16.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06.

Based on Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.13. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.