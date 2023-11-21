Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX)’s stock price has soared by 1.15 in relation to previous closing price of 4.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that When it comes to finding penny stocks to buy, there are plenty of things you’ll need to make note of. Sure, broader stock market news trends don’t directly influence cheap stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ARDX is $9.58, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 222.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.38% of that float. The average trading volume for ARDX on November 21, 2023 was 6.83M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stock saw an increase of 16.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.03% and a quarterly increase of 24.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.52% for Ardelyx Inc (ARDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.63% for ARDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +26.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +16.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Ardelyx Inc saw 53.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Williams Laura A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Williams Laura A now owns 266,839 shares of Ardelyx Inc, valued at $99,998 using the latest closing price.

Rosenbaum David P., the Chief Development Officer of Ardelyx Inc, sale 1,644 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Rosenbaum David P. is holding 365,378 shares at $6,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -12.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.