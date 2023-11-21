Arcimoto Inc (FUV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV)’s stock price has dropped by -7.60 in relation to previous closing price of 0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Arcimoto (FUV) incurs Q2 net loss of around $13.2 million (translating to $1.71 per share), narrower than $17.4 million (or $8.80 per share) recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FUV is 2.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arcimoto Inc (FUV) is $4.00, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for FUV is 7.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On November 21, 2023, FUV’s average trading volume was 64.28K shares.

FUV’s Market Performance

FUV stock saw a decrease of -3.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.23% for Arcimoto Inc (FUV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.03% for FUV’s stock, with a -59.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUV Trading at -26.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5911. In addition, Arcimoto Inc saw -83.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-902.24 for the present operating margin

-254.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcimoto Inc stands at -958.89. The total capital return value is set at -113.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.41. Equity return is now at value -165.43, with -90.83 for asset returns.

Based on Arcimoto Inc (FUV), the company’s capital structure generated 46.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.75. Total debt to assets is 25.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcimoto Inc (FUV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.