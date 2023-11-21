Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI)’s stock price has soared by 13.41 in relation to previous closing price of 12.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 31.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AAOI is also noteworthy at 1.95.

The public float for AAOI is 32.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.91% of that float. The average trading volume of AAOI on November 21, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

AAOI’s Market Performance

AAOI’s stock has seen a 31.45% increase for the week, with a 109.26% rise in the past month and a -6.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.37% for Applied Optoelectronics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 55.45% for AAOI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 132.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAOI Trading at 56.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares surge +101.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +31.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +435.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc saw 665.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson), who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $9.79 back on Sep 14. After this action, Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) now owns 1,252,471 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, valued at $146,901 using the latest closing price.

Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson), the President and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, purchase 5,964 shares at $12.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) is holding 1,237,471 shares at $74,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Equity return is now at value -33.13, with -15.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.