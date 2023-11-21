Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.66 in relation to its previous close of 4.04. However, the company has experienced a 11.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-20 that There might be a massive new client for its AI cloud services soon. This follows Microsoft’s hiring of ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) by analysts is $15.21, which is $10.82 above the current market price. The public float for APLD is 69.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.95% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of APLD was 3.42M shares.

APLD’s Market Performance

APLD’s stock has seen a 11.42% increase for the week, with a -6.40% drop in the past month and a -28.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.25% for Applied Digital Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.76% for APLD’s stock, with a -19.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLD stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for APLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $14 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APLD Trading at -14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLD rose by +11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, Applied Digital Corporation saw 138.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLD starting from MOORE VIRGINIA, who sale 20,740 shares at the price of $4.62 back on Nov 13. After this action, MOORE VIRGINIA now owns 268,630 shares of Applied Digital Corporation, valued at $95,819 using the latest closing price.

MOORE VIRGINIA, the Director of Applied Digital Corporation, sale 51,079 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MOORE VIRGINIA is holding 289,370 shares at $232,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.53 for the present operating margin

+19.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Digital Corporation stands at -80.60. The total capital return value is set at -34.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.26. Equity return is now at value -52.56, with -20.83 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), the company’s capital structure generated 155.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.93. Total debt to assets is 34.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 358.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.