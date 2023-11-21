Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) is 18.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APO is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) is $97.92, which is $9.6 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 395.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On November 21, 2023, APO’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has increased by 1.70 when compared to last closing price of 86.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Apollo delivers strong Q3 results with growth in fee-related earnings and spread-related earnings. The market undervalues Apollo due to struggles in valuing Athene, its retirement specialist subsidiary. Athene plays a leading role within Apollo, with its unique business model and strong alignment with third parties.

APO’s Market Performance

APO’s stock has risen by 3.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.24% and a quarterly rise of 8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Apollo Global Management Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.45% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.05% for the last 200 days.

APO Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.03. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 38.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 87,500 shares at the price of $86.16 back on Nov 17. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 5,094,585 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $7,538,921 using the latest closing price.

Krongard A B, the Director of Apollo Global Management Inc, purchase 1,009 shares at $85.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Krongard A B is holding 77,608 shares at $86,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.31. Equity return is now at value 78.45, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,837.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.60. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,833.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.