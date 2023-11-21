Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NLY stock has gone up by 3.80%, with a monthly gain of 9.42% and a quarterly plunge of -6.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Annaly Capital Management Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.20% for NLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NLY is at 1.50.

The average price suggested by analysts for NLY is $17.29, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for NLY is 498.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume for NLY on November 21, 2023 was 4.63M shares.

NLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 17.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-18 that Annaly Capital is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage securities. The REIT has a terrible record when it comes to its dividend.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.66. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc saw -15.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Finkelstein David L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.04 back on Nov 06. After this action, Finkelstein David L now owns 545,259 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc, valued at $852,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Equity return is now at value -19.86, with -2.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.