Anghami Inc (ANGH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH) has increased by 35.04 when compared to last closing price of 1.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 63.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Speculative stocks are a risky proposition in today’s market. With even the Standard and Practices (S&P) 500’s stablest giants dropping, small-cap risky stocks don’t stand a chance.

Is It Worth Investing in Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ANGH is at 0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANGH is $17.00, which is $15.42 above the current market price. The public float for ANGH is 10.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for ANGH on November 21, 2023 was 23.57K shares.

ANGH’s Market Performance

ANGH’s stock has seen a 63.73% increase for the week, with a 64.58% rise in the past month and a 46.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.79% for Anghami Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 64.99% for ANGH’s stock, with a 25.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANGH Trading at 84.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.34%, as shares surge +58.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGH rose by +63.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9866. In addition, Anghami Inc saw -0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.75 for the present operating margin

+13.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anghami Inc stands at -125.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anghami Inc (ANGH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.