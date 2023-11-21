Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW)

The 36-month beta value for EPOW is also noteworthy at -0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EPOW is 11.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of EPOW on November 21, 2023 was 22.65K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EPOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW) has dropped by -17.89 compared to previous close of 1.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-11-11 that ZIBO, China, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that it will file its first half 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, before the market open and will host a business update conference call that same day at 9:30 AM ET.

EPOW’s Market Performance

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW) has seen a -13.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -42.28% decline in the past month and a -48.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.60% for EPOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.09% for EPOW’s stock, with a -55.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EPOW Trading at -40.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -39.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPOW fell by -13.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3908. In addition, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd saw -63.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.38 for the present operating margin

-3.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd stands at -58.76. The total capital return value is set at -22.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.32. Equity return is now at value -52.73, with -27.04 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW), the company’s capital structure generated 39.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.49. Total debt to assets is 11.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.