Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY)

The 36-month beta value for PSNY is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PSNY is $4.26, which is $2.21 above than the current price. The public float for PSNY is 467.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume of PSNY on November 21, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

PSNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) has decreased by -3.54 when compared to last closing price of 2.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Polestar (NASDAQ: PSNY ), the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) company controlled by China’s Geely (OTCMKTS: GELYF ), has begun production of its Polestar 4 with deliveries due to start in December. Polestar cars destined for North America will be made at a Renault (OTCMKTS: RNLSY ) plant in South Korea while others will be made at a Geely plant in China.

PSNY’s Market Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has experienced a -5.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.23% drop in the past month, and a -44.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.43% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.49% for PSNY’s stock, with a -43.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSNY Trading at -15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR saw -61.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -660.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.