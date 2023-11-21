Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC)

The 36-month beta value for HUBC is also noteworthy at -1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.53% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on November 21, 2023 was 10.13M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) has jumped by 11.86 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC ) stock is in the news Thursday after the cybersecurity solutions company announced a new Chief Financial Officer. Kobi Levi is joining as the next CFO of HUB Cyber Security.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC’s stock has risen by 0.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -49.14% and a quarterly drop of -18.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.47% for Hub Cyber Security Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.16% for HUBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -80.14% for the last 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.87%, as shares sank -44.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +7.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4588. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -98.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.