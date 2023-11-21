Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)

The 36-month beta value for CHRS is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHRS is $10.63, which is $8.55 above than the current price. The public float for CHRS is 106.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.68% of that float. The average trading volume of CHRS on November 21, 2023 was 4.19M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CHRS) stock’s latest price update

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.82 in comparison to its previous close of 2.13, however, the company has experienced a 20.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that Few investors were impressed by the biotech’s third-quarter performance. This included several analysts, one of whom went as far as to downgrade his recommendation.

CHRS’s Market Performance

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) has experienced a 20.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.53% drop in the past month, and a -55.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.45% for CHRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.83% for CHRS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CHRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHRS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHRS Trading at -39.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares sank -35.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRS rose by +20.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Coherus Biosciences Inc saw -73.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-121.72 for the present operating margin

+65.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coherus Biosciences Inc stands at -138.24. The total capital return value is set at -59.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.49. Equity return is now at value -1657.06, with -38.27 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.