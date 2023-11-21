Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM)

The 36-month beta value for AIM is also noteworthy at -0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AIM is $3.83, which is $3.42 above than the current price. The public float for AIM is 44.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of AIM on November 21, 2023 was 121.56K shares.

AIM) stock’s latest price update

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.80 in comparison to its previous close of 0.45, however, the company has experienced a -5.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Aimia, Inc. (OTCPK:AIMFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Albert Matousek – IR Phil Mittleman – CEO Michael Lehmann – President Steve Leonard – CFO Conference Call Participants Brian Morrison – TD Bank Group Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Aimia, Inc Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

AIM’s Market Performance

AIM’s stock has fallen by -5.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.47% and a quarterly drop of -38.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.19% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.56% for AIM’s stock, with a -20.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIM Trading at -15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4516. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc saw 32.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from Equels Thomas K, who purchase 22,676 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Sep 29. After this action, Equels Thomas K now owns 606,836 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Equels Thomas K, the CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech Inc, purchase 8,222 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Equels Thomas K is holding 584,160 shares at $5,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14129.65 for the present operating margin

+400.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc stands at -13790.78. The total capital return value is set at -41.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.46. Equity return is now at value -63.63, with -56.04 for asset returns.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 1.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -59.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.69.

Conclusion

In summary, AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.