Americold Realty Trust Inc’s (COLD) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has gone up by 14.88% for the week, with a 4.40% rise in the past month and a -13.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.95% for COLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.68% for COLD’s stock, with a -6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for COLD is at 0.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for COLD is 282.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for COLD on November 21, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

COLD) stock’s latest price update

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD)’s stock price has plunge by 2.30relation to previous closing price of 27.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that REITs are experiencing a selloff due to higher interest rates, bank tightening, and increased loan defaults. Dividend investors may find better returns in money market funds or Treasury bonds compared to REITs. We have identified three REITs with sustainable and growing dividends: Alexandria Real Estate, Rexford Industrial, and Americold.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLD Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD rose by +14.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.13. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Equity return is now at value -2.66, with -1.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.