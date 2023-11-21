Ambev S.A. ADR’s (ABEV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ABEV stock has gone up by 1.46%, with a monthly gain of 13.01% and a quarterly plunge of -3.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Ambev S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.28% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of -0.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) is above average at 14.86x. The 36-month beta value for ABEV is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABEV is $3.73, which is $0.95 above than the current price. The public float for ABEV is 15.74B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of ABEV on November 21, 2023 was 12.63M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV)'s stock price has declined in relation to previous closing price of 2.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:30 AM ET Company Participants Jean Jereissati – Chief Executive Officer Lucas Lira – Chief Financial, Investor Relations and Shared Services Officer Conference Call Participants Isabella Simonato – Bank of America Robert Ottenstein – Evercore Thiago Duarte – BTG Pactual Ben Theurer – Barclays Felipe Ucros – Scotiabank Alan Alanis – Santander

ABEV Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Ambev S.A. ADR saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. ADR stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.05. Equity return is now at value 17.08, with 10.78 for asset returns.

Based on Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.