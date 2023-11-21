Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has increased by 14.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. However, the company has seen a 220.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-20 that Whether you’re looking at the “ Magnificent Seven stocks,” or just the next round of penny stocks to watch, news & company events can quickly sway sentiment. This week is a short holiday week with Thursday’s Thanksgiving Holiday and one of the “Magnificent Seven” could become a major catalyst.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, which is $287.02 above the current price. The public float for CYTO is 8.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on November 21, 2023 was 6.17M shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO stock saw an increase of 220.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 89.57% and a quarterly increase of -11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 60.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.59% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 122.01% for CYTO stock, with a simple moving average of -62.36% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at 59.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 60.79%, as shares surge +91.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +220.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1518. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -93.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.