Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACI is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACI is $24.83, which is $3.59 above the current price. The public float for ACI is 330.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACI on November 21, 2023 was 3.49M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has jumped by 0.93 compared to previous close of 20.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that The Zacks Consumer Products – Staples industry participants are grappling with cost inflation and high SG&A costs. However, favorable demand and revenue-driving efforts have been aiding Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Albertsons Companies (ACI), Ollie’s Bargain (OLLI) and Grocery Outlet (GO).

ACI’s Market Performance

ACI’s stock has fallen by -1.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.67% and a quarterly drop of -4.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.13% for Albertsons Companies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.75% for ACI’s stock, with a -1.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $27 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACI Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.50. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc saw 2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Larson Robert Bruce, who sale 32,544 shares at the price of $20.95 back on Apr 27. After this action, Larson Robert Bruce now owns 50,241 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc, valued at $681,797 using the latest closing price.

Gajial Omer, the EVP, Pharmacy & Health of Albertsons Companies Inc, sale 36,000 shares at $21.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Gajial Omer is holding 25,140 shares at $757,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+25.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc stands at +1.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.54. Equity return is now at value 41.51, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Based on Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI), the company’s capital structure generated 931.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.31. Total debt to assets is 52.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 823.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 124.42 and the total asset turnover is 2.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.