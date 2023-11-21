Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) is 4.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALB is 1.63.

The average price recommended by analysts for Albemarle Corp. (ALB) is $199.59, which is $69.23 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 117.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% of that float. On November 21, 2023, ALB’s average trading volume was 2.49M shares.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.33 in relation to its previous close of 127.39. However, the company has experienced a 14.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Short-squeeze stocks can be tricky. Oftentimes, companies may seem like they are set up for a squeeze, but then disaster strikes.

ALB’s Market Performance

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has experienced a 14.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.00% drop in the past month, and a -30.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for ALB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.48% for ALB’s stock, with a -34.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $140 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALB Trading at -13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.69. In addition, Albemarle Corp. saw -39.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Coleman Kristin M., who purchase 1,373 shares at the price of $121.86 back on Nov 07. After this action, Coleman Kristin M. now owns 2,746 shares of Albemarle Corp., valued at $167,314 using the latest closing price.

Norris Eric, the President, Energy Storage of Albemarle Corp., purchase 1,260 shares at $195.49 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Norris Eric is holding 26,596 shares at $246,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 39.97, with 20.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.