Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, TCRT stock has gone down by -7.10%, with a monthly decline of -25.63% and a quarterly plunge of -39.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.82% for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.80% for TCRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -80.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TCRT is 229.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.47% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of TCRT was 3.35M shares.

TCRT) stock’s latest price update

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT)’s stock price has soared by 14.54 in relation to previous closing price of 0.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Due to a lack of funding needs, Alaunos (TCRT) decides to end its only clinical study. The company will instead focus on its hunTR TCR discovery platform and explore broad strategic alternatives.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TCRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3 based on the research report published on October 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TCRT Trading at -27.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.35%, as shares sank -29.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRT fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0849. In addition, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc saw -88.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRT starting from Boyle Kevin S. Sr., who sale 68,014 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Sep 01. After this action, Boyle Kevin S. Sr. now owns 798,236 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $9,542 using the latest closing price.

Vieser Jaime, the Director of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,250,000 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Vieser Jaime is holding 1,250,000 shares at $812,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRT

Equity return is now at value -158.46, with -84.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.