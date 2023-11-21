AgileThought Inc (AGIL): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AgileThought Inc (AGIL) is $2.00, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for AGIL is 32.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGIL on November 21, 2023 was 5.80M shares.

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: AGIL)’s stock price has dropped by -10.78 in relation to previous closing price of 0.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGIL ) stock is rising on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the digital transformation services company. There’s no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rising.

AGIL’s Market Performance

AgileThought Inc (AGIL) has experienced a -14.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.30% drop in the past month, and a -79.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.01% for AGIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.58% for AGIL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -94.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AGIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGIL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AGIL Trading at -46.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.92%, as shares sank -48.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIL fell by -14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0993. In addition, AgileThought Inc saw -98.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIL starting from Rossi Alexander R., who sale 279,600 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Sep 22. After this action, Rossi Alexander R. now owns 3,093 shares of AgileThought Inc, valued at $50,328 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Manuel Senderos, the Chief Executive Officer of AgileThought Inc, sale 568 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Fernandez Manuel Senderos is holding 4,996,904 shares at $2,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgileThought Inc stands at -11.41. The total capital return value is set at -0.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.31. Equity return is now at value -56.23, with -33.46 for asset returns.

Based on AgileThought Inc (AGIL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.69. Total debt to assets is 36.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AgileThought Inc (AGIL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.