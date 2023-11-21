Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is above average at 29.89x. The 36-month beta value for A is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for A is $132.35, which is $18.37 above than the current price. The public float for A is 291.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of A on November 21, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has increased by 0.73 when compared to last closing price of 113.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Although the revenue and EPS for Agilent (A) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended October 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

A’s Market Performance

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has experienced a 6.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.35% rise in the past month, and a -3.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.03% for A stock, with a simple moving average of -8.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $125 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

A Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.73. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Gonsalves Rodney, who purchase 3 shares at the price of $111.09 back on Sep 28. After this action, Gonsalves Rodney now owns 24,222 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $288 using the latest closing price.

Gonsalves Rodney, the V.P., Corporate Controller of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $118.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Gonsalves Rodney is holding 24,219 shares at $415,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 21.28, with 10.71 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 55.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.51. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.