AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) has gone down by -39.82% for the week, with a -43.85% drop in the past month and a -50.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.90% for AGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.47% for AGE’s stock, with a -45.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: AGE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AGE is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AGE is 21.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume of AGE on November 21, 2023 was 186.18K shares.

AGE) stock’s latest price update

AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: AGE)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.16 in comparison to its previous close of 0.43, however, the company has experienced a -39.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-30 that Privately-owned Serina Therapeutics Inc is being merged into AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) in a move that will reboot the Nasdaq ‘human longevity’ stock, into an immunology and gene therapy firm seeking a treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Holders of Serina, a specialist in ‘small molecule’ central nervous system drug discovery, will own 75% of the combined company’s equity as a result of the ‘reverse merger’ transaction.

AGE Trading at -45.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.43%, as shares sank -45.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGE fell by -39.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5877. In addition, AgeX Therapeutics Inc saw -33.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGE

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 359.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In summary, AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.