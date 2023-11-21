Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is 34.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABT is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is $115.37, which is $14.16 above the current market price. The public float for ABT is 1.72B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On November 21, 2023, ABT’s average trading volume was 5.49M shares.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.66relation to previous closing price of 99.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Investors with an interest in Medical – Products stocks have likely encountered both PetIQ (PETQ) and Abbott (ABT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

ABT’s Market Performance

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen a 5.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.57% gain in the past month and a -3.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ABT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.07% for ABT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.94% for the last 200 days.

ABT Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.68. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from STARKS DANIEL J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $94.05 back on Oct 26. After this action, STARKS DANIEL J now owns 6,725,316 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $4,702,526 using the latest closing price.

Wainer Andrea F, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 10,400 shares at $105.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Wainer Andrea F is holding 65,027 shares at $1,092,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 14.06, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.85. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.