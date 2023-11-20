Zillow Group Inc (Z) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.98 in relation to its previous close of 40.71. However, the company has experienced a 6.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that The good times in residential real estate commissions are about to end. Consequently, investors should consider investing in those stocks benefiting from real estate commission changes.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for Z is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for Z is $46.60, which is $7.51 above than the current price. The public float for Z is 153.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.73% of that float. The average trading volume of Z on November 20, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stock saw a decrease of 6.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Zillow Group Inc (Z). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.96% for Z stock, with a simple moving average of -15.19% for the last 200 days.

Z Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.97. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from BLACHFORD ERIK C, who sale 21,855 shares at the price of $37.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, BLACHFORD ERIK C now owns 27,164 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $820,636 using the latest closing price.

Wacksman Jeremy, the Chief Operating Officer of Zillow Group Inc, sale 3,125 shares at $40.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Wacksman Jeremy is holding 73,965 shares at $127,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -3.44, with -2.35 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Zillow Group Inc (Z) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.