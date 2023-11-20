Zenvia Inc (ZENV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zenvia Inc (ZENV) by analysts is $8.02, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for ZENV is 8.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ZENV was 48.57K shares.

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ: ZENV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-17 that Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2022 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Cassio Bobsin – Founder and CEO Shay Chor – CFO Conference Call Participants Lucas Chaves – UBS Vitor Tomita – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zenvia’s Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

ZENV’s Market Performance

ZENV’s stock has fallen by -12.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.12% and a quarterly rise of 23.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.29% for Zenvia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.51% for ZENV’s stock, with a 9.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZENV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for ZENV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZENV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $1.80 based on the research report published on September 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZENV Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.74%, as shares sank -12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZENV fell by -12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2334. In addition, Zenvia Inc saw -8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.59 for the present operating margin

+38.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zenvia Inc stands at -32.12. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.49. Equity return is now at value -18.78, with -10.15 for asset returns.

Based on Zenvia Inc (ZENV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.26. Total debt to assets is 9.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zenvia Inc (ZENV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.