Yoshiharu Global Co (YOSH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for YOSH is at 2.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YOSH is 4.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for YOSH on November 20, 2023 was 156.15K shares.

YOSH) stock’s latest price update

Yoshiharu Global Co (NASDAQ: YOSH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-08-30 that BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) (“Yoshiharu” or the “Company”), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

YOSH’s Market Performance

YOSH’s stock has risen by 2.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.94% and a quarterly drop of -17.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.54% for Yoshiharu Global Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.12% for YOSH’s stock, with a -59.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YOSH Trading at -15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOSH rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3943. In addition, Yoshiharu Global Co saw -74.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOSH starting from Chae James, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Sep 13. After this action, Chae James now owns 7,160,900 shares of Yoshiharu Global Co, valued at $21,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.69 for the present operating margin

+2.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yoshiharu Global Co stands at -42.11. The total capital return value is set at -42.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.84. Equity return is now at value -89.22, with -28.02 for asset returns.

Based on Yoshiharu Global Co (YOSH), the company’s capital structure generated 167.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.65. Total debt to assets is 59.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yoshiharu Global Co (YOSH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.