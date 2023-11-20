Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (YRD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE: YRD)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.54 in comparison to its previous close of 2.29, however, the company has experienced a 16.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-17 that BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (“Yiren Digital” or the “Company”), an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE: YRD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE: YRD) is above average at 0.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (YRD) is $12.49, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. YRD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of YRD on November 20, 2023 was 52.78K shares.

YRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (YRD) has seen a 16.07% increase in the past week, with a 15.04% rise in the past month, and a 1.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for YRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.48% for YRD’s stock, with a 6.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YRD Trading at 10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YRD rose by +16.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Yiren Digital Ltd ADR saw 89.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.40 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yiren Digital Ltd ADR stands at +34.79. The total capital return value is set at 23.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.56.

Based on Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (YRD), the company’s capital structure generated 13.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.75. Total debt to assets is 9.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (YRD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.