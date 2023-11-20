Xos Inc (XOS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Xos Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) has dropped by -9.85 compared to previous close of 0.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Christen Romero – General Counsel Dakota Semler – CEO Giordano Sordoni – COO Liana Pogosyan – Acting CFO Conference Call Participants Mike Shlisky – D.A. Davidson Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Operator Greetings, and welcome to Xos’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Xos Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Xos Inc (XOS) by analysts is $1.69, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for XOS is 56.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.24% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of XOS was 416.63K shares.

XOS’s Market Performance

XOS’s stock has seen a 3.55% increase for the week, with a 2.03% rise in the past month and a 16.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.23% for Xos Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.96% for XOS’s stock, with a -22.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for XOS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for XOS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $0.60 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XOS Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.38%, as shares surge +15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOS rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2965. In addition, Xos Inc saw -21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOS starting from Castaneda Jose, who sale 1,806 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Oct 30. After this action, Castaneda Jose now owns 1,213,569 shares of Xos Inc, valued at $470 using the latest closing price.

Mattson George N, the Director of Xos Inc, purchase 98,270 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Mattson George N is holding 1,000,000 shares at $68,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-306.10 for the present operating margin

-82.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xos Inc stands at -201.58. The total capital return value is set at -63.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.23. Equity return is now at value -88.02, with -49.26 for asset returns.

Based on Xos Inc (XOS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.62. Total debt to assets is 32.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xos Inc (XOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.