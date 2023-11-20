XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has gone up by 7.53% for the week, with a 28.21% rise in the past month and a -43.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.69% for XRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.46% for XRTX’s stock, with a -43.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XRTX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) is $55.35, which is $52.35 above the current market price. The public float for XRTX is 0.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On November 20, 2023, XRTX’s average trading volume was 205.70K shares.

XRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XRTX) has increased by 30.43 when compared to last closing price of 2.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces that further to its earlier press release, the special meeting of shareholders has been rescheduled to 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on Friday, October 27, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

XRTX Trading at -24.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.62%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc saw -58.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.35. Equity return is now at value -100.97, with -79.95 for asset returns.

Based on XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.