What Recent Market Trends Mean for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s (TME) Stock

In the past week, TME stock has gone up by 13.57%, with a monthly gain of 24.37% and a quarterly surge of 28.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.62% for TME stock, with a simple moving average of 15.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) is 19.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TME is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) is $63.79, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 695.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On November 20, 2023, TME’s average trading volume was 7.76M shares.

TME) stock’s latest price update

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.18 in relation to its previous close of 8.47. However, the company has experienced a 13.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-14 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Tuesday announced a 10.8% year-over-year decline in its third quarter 2023 revenue to 6.57 billion yuan (US$900.94 million), due mainly to falling revenue from social entertainment services and other sources. Its top-line results, however, surpassed the analyst consensus forecast of 6.31 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

TME Trading at 23.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +25.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw 1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+30.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.