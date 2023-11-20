Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Digital Corp. (WDC) is $51.32, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for WDC is 322.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WDC on November 20, 2023 was 4.53M shares.

WDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has increased by 1.33 when compared to last closing price of 46.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the following upcoming investor conferences: Event: Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Event: UBS Global Technology Conference Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. PT / 1:35 p.m. ET Event: Barclays Global Technology Conference Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:05 a.m. PT / 11:05 a.m. ET Each management.

WDC’s Market Performance

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has experienced a 3.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.27% rise in the past month, and a 15.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for WDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.71% for WDC’s stock, with a 16.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Fox Advisors repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Fox Advisors is $52 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.07. In addition, Western Digital Corp. saw 47.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from SODERBERY ROBERT, who sale 45,461 shares at the price of $43.11 back on Nov 03. After this action, SODERBERY ROBERT now owns 175,697 shares of Western Digital Corp., valued at $1,959,896 using the latest closing price.

SODERBERY ROBERT, the EVP & GM, Flash Business of Western Digital Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $42.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that SODERBERY ROBERT is holding 221,158 shares at $849,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.93 for the present operating margin

+18.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corp. stands at -13.85. The total capital return value is set at -3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.14. Equity return is now at value -21.76, with -9.73 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corp. (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.14. Total debt to assets is 33.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.