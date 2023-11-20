Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Walmart Inc (WMT) is $179.19, which is $23.84 above the current market price. The public float for WMT is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WMT on November 20, 2023 was 6.03M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WMT) stock’s latest price update

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.44relation to previous closing price of 156.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Walmart’s Q3 earnings report led to a significant drop in stock value, erasing year-to-date gains. Inflation is causing customers to spend more on groceries and less on high-margin merchandise, but Walmart is gaining market share. Walmart’s initiatives in e-commerce, advertising, and financial services show potential for growth, but the stock is currently overvalued.

WMT’s Market Performance

WMT’s stock has fallen by -6.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.37% and a quarterly drop of -1.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Walmart Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.17% for WMT’s stock, with a 1.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $200 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMT Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMT fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.64. In addition, Walmart Inc saw 9.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMT starting from Rainey John D, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $164.37 back on Nov 01. After this action, Rainey John D now owns 167,735 shares of Walmart Inc, valued at $164,371 using the latest closing price.

McMillon C Douglas, the President and CEO of Walmart Inc, sale 9,708 shares at $162.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that McMillon C Douglas is holding 1,451,801 shares at $1,582,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walmart Inc stands at +1.91. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return is now at value 21.48, with 6.43 for asset returns.

Based on Walmart Inc (WMT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 24.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Walmart Inc (WMT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.