Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for WBA is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WBA is $26.67, which is $5.45 above than the current price. The public float for WBA is 712.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. The average trading volume of WBA on November 20, 2023 was 12.63M shares.

WBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has increased by 2.27 when compared to last closing price of 20.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-19 that Walgreens Boots Alliance stock has wilted over the past 12 months. As a result, its dividend yield has ballooned to 9% at current levels.

WBA’s Market Performance

WBA’s stock has risen by 2.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.24% and a quarterly drop of -19.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.07% for WBA’s stock, with a -27.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBA Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc saw -43.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Gates Richard P., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $20.45 back on Nov 10. After this action, Gates Richard P. now owns 73,929 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, valued at $20,450 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sale 1,279,590 shares at $195.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 30,489,956 shares at $249,999,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.15 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stands at -2.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.62. Equity return is now at value -13.61, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 172.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 35.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.