VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, VNET stock has gone down by -20.81%, with a monthly gain of 3.90% and a quarterly plunge of -6.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.71% for VNET Group Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.87% for VNET’s stock, with a -10.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) by analysts is $33.91, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for VNET is 129.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.72% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of VNET was 2.16M shares.

VNET) stock’s latest price update

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.26 in comparison to its previous close of 2.61, however, the company has experienced a -20.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Xinyuan Liu – IRO Jeff Dong – CEO Qiyu Wang – CFO Conference Call Participants Yang Liu – Morgan Stanley Charlie Bai – Jefferies Timothy Zhao – Goldman Sachs Daley Li – Bank of America Securities Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for standing by for the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for VNET Group, Inc. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.40 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNET Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares surge +5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -20.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, VNET Group Inc ADR saw -48.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.87 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc ADR stands at -10.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.20. Equity return is now at value -4.09, with -0.93 for asset returns.

Based on VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET), the company’s capital structure generated 223.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.08. Total debt to assets is 54.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.