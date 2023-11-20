Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) has surged by 13.92 when compared to previous closing price of 26.59, but the company has seen a 15.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) Right Now?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) is $43.70, which is $13.41 above the current market price. The public float for VIST is 92.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIST on November 20, 2023 was 627.04K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST’s stock has seen a 15.52% increase for the week, with a -0.98% drop in the past month and a 20.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.60% for VIST stock, with a simple moving average of 28.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VIST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIST Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +17.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.66. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR saw 93.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.76 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 38.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.94. Equity return is now at value 36.82, with 15.49 for asset returns.

Based on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST), the company’s capital structure generated 68.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 28.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.