Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for URG is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is $2.55, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for URG is 252.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On November 20, 2023, URG’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

URG) stock’s latest price update

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s stock price has soared by 2.12 in relation to previous closing price of 1.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that The uranium market is experiencing a resurgence due to a re-focus on uranium as a green and efficient source of baseload energy. Ur-Energy has entered into several agreements for uranium production and has a feasible production ramp-up plan in place. Further upside exists beyond the Lost Creek production that the market is not yet pricing in.

URG’s Market Performance

URG’s stock has risen by 5.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.71% and a quarterly rise of 38.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.99% for Ur-Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.44% for URG’s stock, with a 44.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5892. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 46.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from BOBERG W. WILLIAM, who sale 90,527 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Nov 02. After this action, BOBERG W. WILLIAM now owns 1,036,991 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $145,971 using the latest closing price.

HATTEN STEVEN M., the Chief Operating Officer of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 58,357 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that HATTEN STEVEN M. is holding 303,977 shares at $95,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -43.05, with -24.42 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.