Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has gone up by 5.54% for the week, with a 27.43% rise in the past month and a 21.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.24% for UBER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.59% for UBER’s stock, with a 34.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is 109.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBER is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) is $60.78, which is $6.34 above the current market price. The public float for UBER is 1.98B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On November 20, 2023, UBER’s average trading volume was 19.01M shares.

UBER) stock’s latest price update

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.04 in relation to its previous close of 54.42. However, the company has experienced a 5.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Uber (UBER). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBER Trading at 17.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +26.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.67. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc saw 120.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $52.84 back on Nov 14. After this action, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now owns 1,016,243 shares of Uber Technologies Inc, valued at $5,284,000 using the latest closing price.

Hazelbaker Jill, the of Uber Technologies Inc, sale 18,850 shares at $53.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Hazelbaker Jill is holding 109,009 shares at $999,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.14 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.