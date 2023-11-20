Trio-Tech International (TRT) Stock Records -17.82% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Trio-Tech International (TRT) has seen a -13.99% decrease in the past week, with a -12.44% drop in the past month, and a -17.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for TRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.48% for TRT’s stock, with a -1.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) is above average at 25.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TRT is 2.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRT on November 20, 2023 was 35.37K shares.

TRT) stock’s latest price update

Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -22.35 compared to its previous closing price of 6.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-04-20 that We advised the subscribers to our research to buy TRT at $3 per share in July 2020. The stock has more than doubled since our buy recommendation and we have locked in our profits.

TRT Trading at -20.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRT fell by -13.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Trio-Tech International saw 18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRT starting from ADELMAN JASON T, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $4.84 back on Jun 07. After this action, ADELMAN JASON T now owns 10,000 shares of Trio-Tech International, valued at $9,680 using the latest closing price.

ADELMAN JASON T, the Director of Trio-Tech International, sale 2,000 shares at $4.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that ADELMAN JASON T is holding 12,000 shares at $9,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.17 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trio-Tech International stands at +3.57. The total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 3.13, with 2.02 for asset returns.

Based on Trio-Tech International (TRT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.26. Total debt to assets is 9.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trio-Tech International (TRT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.