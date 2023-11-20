Transocean Ltd (RIG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Transocean Ltd (RIG) is $8.75, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for RIG is 711.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIG on November 20, 2023 was 14.81M shares.

RIG) stock's latest price update

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.33 in relation to its previous close of 6.23. However, the company has experienced a -2.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Transocean (RIG) expects adjusted contract drilling revenues of $760 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, based on a fleet-wide revenue efficiency of 96.5%.

RIG’s Market Performance

Transocean Ltd (RIG) has seen a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.04% decline in the past month and a -19.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for RIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.01% for RIG’s stock, with a -8.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIG Trading at -13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.67. In addition, Transocean Ltd saw 42.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Tonnel David A, who sale 57,259 shares at the price of $8.22 back on Aug 31. After this action, Tonnel David A now owns 417,789 shares of Transocean Ltd, valued at $470,669 using the latest closing price.

Mey Mark-Anthony Lovell, the EVP & CFO of Transocean Ltd, sale 396,170 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Mey Mark-Anthony Lovell is holding 984,317 shares at $3,367,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+6.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.43. Equity return is now at value -11.14, with -5.91 for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Transocean Ltd (RIG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.