Trading Update: ProKidney Corp (PROK) Stock Endures 16.68% Monthly Volatility

The stock of ProKidney Corp (PROK) has gone down by -5.63% for the week, with a -14.69% drop in the past month and a -84.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.68% for PROK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.23% for PROK stock, with a simple moving average of -83.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ProKidney Corp (PROK) by analysts is $9.60, which is $8.09 above the current market price. The public float for PROK is 35.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.88% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of PROK was 750.61K shares.

PROK) stock’s latest price update

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 24.79 in relation to its previous close of 1.21. However, the company has experienced a -5.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Dr. Glenn Schulman – SVP of IR Pablo Legorreta – Chairman of Board Dr. Tim Bertram – Co-Founder and Member of Scientific Advisory Board Dr. Bruce Culleton – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Yigal Nochomovitz – Citi Justin Zelin – BTIG Jonathan Miller – Evercore Jason Gerberry – Bank of America Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ProKidney Corporate Update Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PROK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PROK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $16 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PROK Trading at -55.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.05%, as shares sank -18.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROK fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5938. In addition, ProKidney Corp saw -77.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROK starting from Palihapitiya Chamath, who sale 258,400 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Nov 17. After this action, Palihapitiya Chamath now owns 5,183,367 shares of ProKidney Corp, valued at $308,400 using the latest closing price.

Palihapitiya Chamath, the 10% Owner of ProKidney Corp, sale 212,100 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Palihapitiya Chamath is holding 5,441,767 shares at $259,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROK

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, ProKidney Corp (PROK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.